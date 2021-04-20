Services for Timothy Byron Bigelow, 61, of Killeen are pending with Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Bigelow died Feb. 16 at his residence.
If you know anyone related to Mr. Bigelow, please contact the funeral home.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
