BELTON — Services for Charlotte Freeman Fuson, 80, of Belton were held Thursday, July12, at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Burial was held in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Fuson died Friday, July 7.
She was born July 2, 1943, to Charles William and Madeleine Parker Freeman. She earned a bachelor of science degree from Baylor University and also received a master’s of library science degree from Texas Woman’s University. She began her teaching career at Meredith-Dunbar Elementary, then as a science teacher at Bonham Middle School in Temple, and retired as librarian at Lamar Middle School.
Survivors include her husband, Doyle Fuson; a daughter, Leontine Yvette Fuson; a son, Doyle Fuson Jr.; a sister, Yvette Hurley; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.