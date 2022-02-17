Services for Patricia Ann Lewis, 84, of Temple will be 2 p.m. today in Oenaville Cemetery.
Mrs. Lewis died Sunday, Feb. 13, at a Temple living center.
She was born April 10, 1937, to James and Mildred Cook Faulkner. She graduated from Temple High School in 1955 and from Temple Junior College in 1957. She married Charles “Buddy” Lewis in 1957. She worked as a secretary for Griggs Equipment and Temple ISD. She was a homemaker and a member of Western Hills Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three daughters, Stacy Bender of Abernathy, Debbie Lewis and Amy Lewis, both of Temple; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.