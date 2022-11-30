Mija Coles
Mija Coles was born in Wonsan, Korea on May 4, 1932. She was the fourth of six children. Her mother, Tong Ry-on Kim, was a teacher, and her father, Tae Young Ham, was also a teacher, and later a dentist.
Mija’s growing up years were marked by the immense cloud of global conflict in Korea, having survived World War II and the Korean War, being displaced both times. Despite wartime disruptions, Mija was able maintain her focus on school, and she was perpetually a stellar student, culminating in a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree from Seoul National University with internship, graduate fellowship, and residency in the United States.
During her advanced medical training in the U.S. she was engaged, and then married to Jack Coles on June 13, 1959 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Their first son, Stuart, was born the next year, in 1960. After her residency complete, their daughter Tina was added to the family in 1963, and Jack and Mija would start their adventurous foreign service life in Thailand, where younger sons, Scott and Woody would be born in 1966 and 1968 respectively. Jack’s international career as an adviser in agriculture and livestock management would also take her to India, South Korea, Indonesia, and Tanzania.
Mija worked itinerantly, and part time in these different countries, but when the kids were grown, Mija began her full time medical work, first in Connecticut, and later at the Veterans Hospital in Texas (Temple and Marlin). She retired in 1999 from Temple VA Hospital.
She and Jack then embarked on a missionary effort to serve people in Tanzania, at a hospital in Machame, at the base of mount Kilimanjaro. There, she practiced general medicine, started and maintained a Hypertension clinic, and initiated medical outreach to the rural Maasai tribe. That work kept her busy until finally taking a rest in 2012.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her infant son Kelly, her parents, three of her four sisters and her brother. She is survived by her children, Stuart (Bethany), Tina, Scott (Julianna), and Woody, her grandchildren, Sean (Jennifer), Garrett (Shannon), Kelly Marie, Jordan, Ayanna, and Gabriel, her great granddaughters, Maeve and Mia, and her sister, Sue Calderon, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 2, from 5pm to 7pm at Temple Bible Church. Services will be be held Saturday, December 3, at 11:00 am at Temple Bible Church Creekside Center
Memorials may be directed to Temple Bible Church Missions, Temple, TX.
Paid Obituary