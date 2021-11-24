BELTON — No services are planned for Elizabeth C. Brown, 67, of Belton.
Mrs. Brown died Tuesday, Nov. 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Dec. 11, 1953, in Fort Leavenworth, Kan., to Rose Murtagh and Charles Grannis Williams. She married Joel Brown on Feb. 3, 1980. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Melissa Mensch of Troy and Shannon Brown of Belton; two brothers, Theodore Williams of The Grove and Pat Williams of Temple; two sisters, Donna Gardner of Hewitt and Janie Abbott of Kane, Ill.; and six grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.