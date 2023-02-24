BELTON — Services for Lina Shelton, 81, of Belton, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Crotty Funeral Home with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery.
Mrs. Shelton died Wednesday, Feb. 22, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 23, 1941, to Bisente and Paula Serna Gonzales in Nell. She married Billy Larry Shelton on Dec. 31, 1976, in Belton. She worked for Superior Chair.
Survivors include a son, Joe Zapata; seven daughters, Corina Maya, April Cole, Lucia Zapata, Rachel Ridgeway, Elizabeth Cramer, Theresa Castillo, and Donna Shelton; a brother, Faustino Gonzales; three sisters, Louisa Salas, Virginia Heritage, Vdencia Villarreal; 12 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.