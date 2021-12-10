BELTON — Services for Priscilla Lou Curry, 75, of Belton will be at a later date.
Mrs. Curry died Wednesday, Dec. 8.
She was born Nov. 27, 1946, to Edna Lucille Blair and William H. Redding. She married Stanley Frank Curry.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and by a grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Sherron Lucille “Peanut” Smith; two sons, Stanley David “Pooh” Curry and McKenney Hoyce “Skeeter” Curry; three brothers, Buddy Dale, Jerry Joe and Ricky Blair; and 11 grandchildren.
