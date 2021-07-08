ROCKDALE — Services for Freddie Jean “Big Auntie” Jones, 76, of Rockdale will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Thorndale with the Rev. L.E. Caldwell and the Rev. Tommie L. Garner officiating.
Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mrs. Jones died Monday, July 5, at a Pflugerville nursing home. She was born Oct. 13, 1944, to Dorothy Hill and Curt Mitchell Sr. in Granger. She married Willie Ray Clay Sr. in 1960, and he preceded her in death on March 16, 1973. She married Raymond Jones in March 1985, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 1993.
Survivors include three sons, Curtis Marcel Clay of Bullard, Willie Ray Clay Jr. of Lockhart and Deron Clay of Thorndale; a daughter, LaShell Brooks of Bryan; three brothers Calvin Mitchell of Thorndale, Melvin Mitchell of Ohio and Lois Ray Mitchell of Rockdale; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will start at noon Saturday at the church.