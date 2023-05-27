Stephen Thorne Bailey
Stephen Thorne Bailey (Steve, Ted), 88 of Temple, TX passed away on Sunday May 14, 2023. He was born on August 12, 1934 in Somerset, TX to Robert E. Bailey and Hazel E Edwards.
He married Jonnie Ragsdale in 1956. They had two children, Stephanie and John.
He was a Baptist Preacher in Nimrod, TX from 1952 to 1955, He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1957 and in the Reserves until 1963. He earned a Bachelors in Sociology from Howard Payne University in 1955. In 1965, he earned a Doctor of Education from Columbia University. He believed in the power of education immensely. He taught at both the high school and college level.
Stephen practiced Clinical Psychology for the Veterans Administration in Waco, Temple, Salisbury, NC, and Big Spring. He worked in private practice for most of his career in Houston. He was a kind, funny, and compassionate person who was genuinely interested in others. He cared about everyone. Stephen loved his family and tried very hard to maintain relationships with every member, whether it be his children, his siblings, or his nieces and nephews. He was blessed with many friends.
Stephen is survived by his daughter Stephanie Glorioso and her husband David of Burnet; son John Bailey and his wife Angie of Belton; his grandchildren Kristin, Collin (wife Audrey), Colette (husband Ivan), Annie, Katie, and Tucker; and two great-grandchildren, Elliot and Luke.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Jerry and Dick, and his sisters Marjorie and Bobbie Sue.
The family would like to express their gratitude to everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time. We knew he was loved and really appreciate their prayers during this time. Thank you.
The family is planning a memorial service at a later date.
