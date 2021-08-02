BELTON — Services for Doreen Empress Evans McConnell, 66, of Copperas Cove will be 1 p.m. Saturday at For Whosoever Will Ministries in Killeen.
Mrs. McConnell died Thursday, July 29, at a Killeen hospital.
She was born March 16, 1955 in Washington, D.C., to William and Midoriko Koiso Evans. She graduated from Killeen High School. She married Max McConnell on Dec. 8, 2012, in Killeen. She owned a cleaning service in Central Texas for many years. She was a member of For Whosoever Will Ministries.
Survivors include her husband of Copperas Cove; two daughters, Shala Fondren of Grandbury and Cheri O’Braden of Belton; a son, Shaun Alford of North Carolina; a brother, Charles Evans of Allegan, Mich.; two sisters, Teri Vodrey of Temple and Debbie Odom of Killeen; four grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters.
Dossman Funeral Home of Belton is in charge of the arrangements.