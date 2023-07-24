BELTON — Private services are planned for Rosemary Hunter Barnes, 88, of Belton.
BELTON — Private services are planned for Rosemary Hunter Barnes, 88, of Belton.
Mrs. Barnes died Friday, July 21, in Temple.
She was born March 15, 1935, in Belton to Willie Lee and Kyle Carpenter. She married Dorman “Catfish” Hunter in Belton in 1955, and he preceded her in death in 1999. She married Jerald O. Barnes in Belton in 2004.
Survivors include her second husband of Belton; two sons, Forrest Craig Hunter of Georgetown and Dorman Keith Forrest of San Antonio; Judy of Littleton, Colo.; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.