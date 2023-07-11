Hayden Edwards Reeves
Hayden Edwards Reeves, age 91, of Temple, Texas was called home on Friday, July 7, 2023. Hayden was born on May 16, 1932 in Knox City, Texas to Max and Marie Reeves.
Hayden’s life began on the Bush and Burnet Ranch in Knox County. He was a proud Knox City Greyhound and all-around star athlete, graduating from Knox City High School. Hayden married Shirley Ann Johnson June 1, 1952, and joined the US Air Force right out of high school, serving 26 years, and retiring in 1978. After retiring from the Air Force, he started a second career as the maintenance superintendent for Merkel Independent School District for 20 years, all the while remaining a cowboy. Hayden graduated from Cisco Junior College with an associates degree and enjoyed horses, rodeos, and all things cowboy.
Hayden was a loving grandfather to a beautiful granddaughter Talitha Juristo, and three great-grandchildren Ty, Phoebe, and Andrew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Shirley of 63 years, a sister Maxine Reeves, a brother Dudley Joe Reeves, and a great-grandson Alexander.
Hayden is survived by his wife Laverta; daughters Brenda Reeves, and Rena Pylant and her husband Ed, granddaughter Talitha and her husband Jesse, three great-grandchildren, special family friend June Carney, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the 3C Cowboy Fellowship of Salado, BLORA Ranch, or a charity of your choice.
A visitation for Hayden will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, TX. A celebration of life will occur Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:00 AM at 3C Cowboy Fellowship, Salado, Texas. A burial will occur Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Cook Walden Capital Memorial Park, Pflugerville, TX.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Reeves family.
Paid Obituary