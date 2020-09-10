Frank J. “Bud” Marek
Frank J. “Bud” Marek died On September 6, 2020 in Georgetown, Texas. He was born on November 14, 1932 in the Old King’s Daughters Hospital in Temple, Texas to parents; Edward L. Marek and Wilma Zabcik Marek of the Meeks community in east Bell County.
While still in the hospital Bud was named “Little Buddy” by his sister and has been known as “Buddy” or “Bud” by family and associates ever since.
The family moved to Fayetteville, TX in 1933. Bud’s education began in Fayetteville, Texas. In the first grade he had two classmates, Jeanette Ann Cordes and Lillie Mae Vavra. They were joined by Mary Francis Chupick in the 2nd grade and all graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1950.
Bud graduated from the University of Texas in June of 1954 with a BBA degree and a commission in the Air Force Reserve. In 1955 he was called to active duty and served for 2 years at Bryan Air Force Base, Texas.
Bud’s career as an Agent for New York Life in Austin began in 1957 and continued for over 20 years. His last employment was with the Texas Department of Insurance where he retired after 10 years of service.
In June 1960 Bud and Jeanette Ann Cordes were married in the Lutheran Church in La Grange, Texas. They lived and raised their 2 children in Barton Hills in Austin, Texas. Bud had lived in Sun City in Georgetown the last 7 years.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Marek on September 1, 2001. Also preceding Bud were his parents, Edward L. Marek and Wilma Zabcik Marek, sister Adelyne M. Holbert of Bartlesville, OK and brother Edward L. Marek Jr. of Bellevue, WA.
Bud will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Lisa Wagner, husband, Todd Wagner and granddaughters Lindsey and Kayley of Georgetown, TX and son, Michael Marek, wife Jennifer and grandson, Austin of Cedar Park, TX. He is also survived by nephew Eric Holbert and wife Susan of Bartlesville, OK and nephew Bruce Marek and wife DeeDee of Camano Island, WA and Craig Marek and wife Sue of Kirkland, WA.
He is also lovingly remembered by his dearest friend Doris Zabcik of Temple, Texas. The two of them were always there for each other and went on many trips together. She was very special to my Dad and to the rest of our family.
Bud was a lifelong CCA member and loved to go fishing at Port Aransas. He also loved his many trips to Hawaii.
The family would like to extend special thanks for all of the nurses and staff with Kindred Hospice and Tiffin House in Georgetown.
A memorial service with the immediate family will be at a later date.
