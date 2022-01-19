Services for Esperanza H. Lopez, 77, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Avenue Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Lopez died Saturday, Jan. 15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born March 13, 1944, in Skidmore to Adolfo Hernandez and Maria Gonzalez. She attended Full Gospel Holiness Ministries in Temple. She married Panfilo Lopez in 1959 in Mathis. She had been a resident of Bell County since 1982.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013; and a son, Panfilo Lopez Jr.
Survivors include six sons, Robert Lopez Sr., Gilbert Lopez Sr., and Bobby Joe Lopez, all of Temple, Raul Lopez Sr. of Belton, Joe Lopez of Little River-Academy, and Rickie Lopez Sr. of Rogers; four daughters, Adela Valerio of Rogers, and Yolanda Valerio, Irene Lopez and Sylvia Lopez, all of Temple; 82 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.