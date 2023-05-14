Leslie Jerome Grygar
Leslie Jerome Grygar, 70, of Temple died Sunday May 7, 2023 at a Temple Living Center.
Mr. Grygar was born September 20, 1952 in Dallas to Walter Grygar and Josephine Polansky Grygar. He moved to Temple in 1954.
A visitation will take place on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with the Rosary recited at 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 1018 S. 7th St. Temple, Texas 76504 followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
He attended and graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School and Temple High School. He later attended and graduated from Temple Junior College and St. Edward’s University in Austin. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where he served as an acolyte and was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.
When he received the Lumen Gentium Award several years ago, he was described as follows: Leslie Grygar, St. Mary’s Parish: Leslie served in various capacities over 30 years. He was an altar server at daily Mass for over 30 years while also forming altar servers and assisting at funerals. He also served as janitor and other humble tasks. Everyone knows him for his humility, faithfulness, playfulness and long suffering patience. He is an inspiration to us all. (Diocese of Austin website)
Mr. Grygar was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers James D. Grygar and Bernard L. Grygar.
Survivors include two brothers Norbert Grygar and his wife Lynn of Temple and David Grygar and his wife Martha of Bedford.
