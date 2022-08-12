Pauline Francis (Reid) Tippit
Pauline Francis (Reid) Tippit passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at a local nursing facility with her daughters by her side. She was born September 7, 1933 to Robert Hunter Reid and Dessie Merle (Hill) Reid. Her father was a sharecropper who taught her how to work on cars and tractors, to stack hay in the barn and dig for worms when they went fishing. As an adult she was able to maintain her own vehicles.
Her mother taught her how to cook, clean, sew and preserve fruits and vegetables from the garden. She made the best coconut cakes, chocolate pies, and tea cakes, and came up with her own recipe for macaroni pizza which became a favorite of her grandchildren. She developed a deep appreciation and love of country and gospel music which she sang with her mother.
In 1953 she married Carl Tippit. In 1949 she began babysitting her niece which led into a lifelong career as Pauline’s Daycare, and kept over 200 children through the years. She also worked nights at Temple Daily Telegram for 22 years, and was a member of First Baptist Church Temple. Prior to attending services there, she gave devotionals and lead singing at three nursing homes for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert Don Reid and Clarence Rodney Reid, her sister Lela-Mae Kelley, and great-grandson Zachary Rance Randle.
Left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are her daughters Judy Herzog (Melvin) and Paula Nottingham (Earl). She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Michael McKenzie and John McKenzie of Casa Grande, AZ, James Cabla and Robert Cabla of Temple, TX, Karrie Randle of Belton, Tx and Adam Nottingham of Georgetown, TX. She is also survived by multiple nieces and nephews, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, and one more on the way.
Visitation will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Temple, TX on Saturday, August 13, 2022 beginning at 12:00 pm, services will begin at 2:00 p.m. A private family burial will be held at Pendleton Cemetery.
