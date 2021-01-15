Joyce Marie Greger
Joyce Marie Greger, 91, of Westphalia died Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in a Temple hospital. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia. Monsignor Elmer Holtman and Father Darrell Kostiha will officiate. Burial will follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Mrs. Greger was born on November 1, 1929 in Westphalia to Albert and Josephine Witcher Holtman. She graduated from Lott High School. Joyce married Martin Greger, her husband of 54 years, on June 11, 1952. Together, they lived in the Westphalia area where their lives were centered around their family, their church and the community. Joyce raised and helped raise three generations of children. She loved and was loved by her five children, fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She found great joy in their frequent visits and often spent time with them laughing, making cookies, canning goods, and simply sharing what was important in their lives. Joyce filled her spare time with crocheting, sewing, and solving puzzles.
Joyce and Martin were deeply rooted in their Catholic faith and used it as a guideline of how they lived their lives. They were members of the Church of the Visitation, where Joyce sang in the choir. She was also an active member of the Alter Society for many years, where she also served as an officer. Joyce was a member of the Westphalia Historical Society. She enjoyed her friends and community members.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
She is survived by one son, David Greger and his wife, Lynne, of Westphalia and four daughters, Jo Ann Beimer Harper of Temple, Gaile Doskocil and husband, Tommy, of Burlington, Karen Ward and husband, Chuck, of Mingus, and Pamela Ward and husband, Ricky, of Westphalia. She is also survived by one brother, Monsignor Elmer Holtman of Burnett, two sisters, Evelyn Hoelscher of Waco, and Betty Ann Kleypas of Temple, 15 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Visitation Rebuilding Fund.
Visitation will be held of Friday, January 15, 2021, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Cook-Gerngross Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
