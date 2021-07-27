Services for David Paul Hoffpauir, 58, of Troy will be private.
Mr. Hoffpauir died Sunday, July 25, at a local hospital.
He was born Nov. 2, 1962, in Houston to Rodney and Eileen Eagan Hoffpauir. He graduated from Sam Houston High School in Moss Bluff. He attended Sowela Technical Community College. He was an auto mechanic. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Hoffpauir of Troy; a daughter, Brooke Ames of Austin; a sister, Susan Myers of Estherwood, La.; and a brother, Gene Hunt of Forney.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.