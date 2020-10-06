George William “Butch”
Pavelka, Jr.
George William “Butch” Pavelka, Jr. age 78, of Temple, Texas passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at a local hospital. He was born on September 29, 1942 the son of George Sr. and Helen Pavelka.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Luke Catholic Church 2807 Oakdale Dr. Temple, Texas 76502.
Burial will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00am at Memorial Park Cemetery 4607 FM1889, Robstown, TX 78380.
George was a plumber/pipefitter and worked for 30 plus years in the maintenance department for the VA Hospital, he was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church, was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus and was the financial secretary for the K of C lodge #3444 for thirty years, was a DJ for the Czech Polka Time Melody Hour, former president of the SPJST Lodge #47, was a member of the supervisor committee of Texell Credit Union for 15 years and was member of the Pavelka Orchestra. He also delivered for Woods Florist for many years, helped with Clem Mikeska Catering and was a t-ball and baseball coach in Temple for a number of years.
George is survived by his wife Marie Helen Pavelka of Temple, Texas a son Edward Pavelka and wife Linda of Plano, Texas, daughters Sharon Davis and husband Dennis of Hewitt, Texas and Diane Hodde and husband Scott of Holland, Texas. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Brandon Hodde, Maegan Hodde, Anna Davis, and Jack Davis and a brother John Pavelka and wife Jerry of Sandia, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Sr. and Helen Pavelka.
Paid Obituary