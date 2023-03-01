William “Bill” Johnny Michalik
William “Bill” Johnny Michalik, age 94, of Granger, passed away peacefully on Friday February 24th, at his daughter’s home in Granger. The family was at his bedside at the time of his death.
William was born November 13, 1928 in Granger to the late Frank and Agnes (Pokorny) Michalik.
William graduated from Granger High School in 1948 and attended the University of Texas for two years. Growing up in the challenging farming lifestyle, William was a strong supporter of his parents. William began his career as a meter reader for Texas Power and Light Company in Taylor, and then a few years later the company name changed to TXU. William worked for the company for forty years and retired in 1992. William continued farming until his death. William enjoyed watching “The Wheel of Fortune”, “Mollie B”, and rooting for the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys. William especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
William married Mildred Bohac (who he met at one of the Polka dances at the SPJST Hall in Taylor) on November 25, 1956. Mildred was the love of his life and caretaker the last five years of his life. They were married sixty-six happy years.
In addition to his parents, William is preceded in death by his two brothers, Edward Michalik and Tony Michalik, great- granddaughter, Thalia Bernal and son-in-law, Alfred Cervenka, Jr.
William is survived by his loving wife, Mildred; three sons, Wayne Michalik, Gregory Michalik (Sylvia) and Steven Michalik; two daughters, Becky Kubacak (Kelly) and Sharon Cervenka. William was the grandfather of seven grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are Chaston Kubacak, Sabian Bernal, Abraham “AB” Reyna, Dave Briggs, Hondo Gonzalez, Mark Kropp and Kenneth Kropp.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Mary Johnston, Debbie Gilmore, Lillie Huf, Gus Bernal, Jimmy Cheatam and Alan Martinka.
William was affectionately known for his “Blue” eyes that showed his warm personality and his caring heart. William, also known as “Wild Bill”, will be dearly missed by many loved ones and friends.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to Baylor Scott and White Hospice for his care.
Visitation will be held at Providence Funeral Home in Taylor, Friday, March 3rd from 5-7pm with a rosary beginning at 7pm. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 4th at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger at 2pm. Burial will be at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Granger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Granger. The mailing address is PO Box 608 Granger, Texas 76530.
