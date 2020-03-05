William “Billy” Douglas Early
William “Billy” Douglas Early was born on August 20th, 1988 in Brownwood, Texas to James David Bonner and Cathleen Noelle Staggs. When his mother remarried, her husband, Jeffrey Early, adopted both Billy and his brother, Jesse. Billy lived in Brownwood until 1998 when the family moved to Riesel, TX. In 2005, they moved to Temple, where Billy completed his GED. He went on to obtain his high school diploma in 2007 at Waskow High School in Belton so he could enlist in the Army.
Bill functioned as a digital imagery analyst for the Tenth Mountain Division in New York. After 5 years of service, he was honorably discharged, medically, with full disability on 11/27/2012. He received the following commendations: Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon, and Combat Action Badge. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert D. Early and Alberta J. Early. He is survived by his parents, Dr. Cathleen Early, Ph.D. and Jeffrey Early; his brother, Jesse Ray Early; Jesse’s wife, Katherine Victoria Early; his grandmother, Nancy Griffin Blevins; and several cousins, aunts, and uncles. Bill served his country but lost his battle with mental illness on 2/22/2020. Funeral services will be at the Central Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery in Killeen, Texas at 3pm on 3/6/2020 followed by a reception at the Meadow Oak Baptist Church in Temple, Texas.
In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Paid Obituary