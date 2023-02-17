CAMERON — Services for Larry Bill Kamenicky, 74, of Cameron will be at a later date.
Mr. Kamenicky died Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a local nursing and rehab facility.
He was born Nov. 18, 1948, in Washington to Edwin William and Darlene Treena Jordan Kamenicky. He was a retired mechanic.
Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Gundermann of McGregor; five stepsons, Nathan Lanning, Joe Lanning, Keith Lanning, Tommy Walshak and Larry Wayne Tolbert; a stepdaughter, Cindy Woodburn; a sister, Linda Kamenicky Todd of Cameron; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.