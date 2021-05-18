Matthew Alan Adkins
Matthew Alan Adkins, 32, of Lott, died Friday, May 14, 2021, in a Temple Hospital. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday in First Baptist Church in Lott. Rev. Stephen James will officiate.
Matt was born May 25, 1988 in Waco to Ronald and Peggy Foster Adkins. He graduated from Rosebud-Lott High School in 2006. He worked as a heavy equipment operator. He played the guitar, sang, and wrote his own music. His other artistic abilities included writing poetry, sketching and drawing. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lott.
He is survived by his significant other, Kiele Claybo, of Bellingham, Washington, two sons, Korbin Adkins and Harrison Adkins both of Waco, His parents, Ronnie and Peggy Adkins of Lott, his grandmother, Joyce Adkins of Lott, four brothers, Chris Adkins and wife Maggie of Houston, Scott Adkins (Melissa) of Waco, Colton Adkins (Nicole) of Troy, and Jonathon Schmittou of Houston, two sisters, Michelle Kasner of Belton and Samantha Schmittou of Houston, Best Friend, James Jenkins, and other family members and friends.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Lott.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday in Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
