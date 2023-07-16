Wendy Le Knecht
Wendy Le Knecht passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple due to complications of chemotherapy.
She was born November 23, 1983 in Waco, Texas to Keith and Holly Knecht. She graduated from Temple High School in 2002. Wendy moved to Austin nearly a year after high school where she made many lifelong friends. She had a flair for fashion and makeup. She would expand her talents to make over many young women for weddings, proms, homecomings and quinceañeras. Wendy had the privilege to be the makeup artist for the internationally well-known Wilhemina models and her talents have been published several occasions in Austin’s own Tribeca Magazine.
In 2009, Wendy gave birth to the love of her life, her precious daughter, Harlow Le. Wendy was a very doting, dedicated and loving mom to her only child. Her life literally revolved around Harlow and she made sure Harlow had the best of everything.
She was the mom who wore many hats (cheer mom, volleyball mom, basketball mom and tennis mom). She never missed a game or event even when she was not feeling her best. She loved Harlow more than anyone or anything in this world.
Wendy was employed at AISD at the elementary school as a library aide. She dearly loved this job. She always said she found her “niche” and it was the best job she ever had. She truly loved every child at the school and loved reading to them. It made her heart happy when a child would walk up, sit in her lap and ask her to read a book.
She had enormous talent for creating fabulous book displays for holidays, book releases and theme week at school. She always made a point to dress in character which delighted the children. Whenever Wendy was out and about shopping and one of her students saw her, the child would yell “Ms. Knecht” and would run up to her and give her the biggest hug and smile. It was evident she made a difference in each child’s life and that made her happy.
Wendy is survived by her daughter, Harlow Le Knecht of Little River; parents, Keith and Holly Knecht of Little River; aunts, Kathy Schwer (Geof) of Waco, Nancy Urbantke (Ernie) of Temple and Karen Robeson of Jewett; uncle, Kelly Knecht of Temple and many cousins and friends.
The family sends special thank yous to cousin, Sarah DuVall for being like a sister to Wendy and for helping Harlow in so many ways; Amber Hernandez Carnathan for being her best friend/sister she never had; and Marissa Beierman for all your love, time, prayers, support and help through this journey. We could not have made it without you.
In addition, thanks to all of the Academy ISD friends and co-workers for their love, prayers, gifts and support. The family is sincerely grateful!
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00pm Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Paid Obituary