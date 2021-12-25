Services for Peggy J. Cipriani, 94, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple.
Mrs. Cipriani died Tuesday, Dec. 21, at a Belton center.
She was born May 23, 1927, in Springer, Okla., to William “W.C.” and Lue Payne Burch. She married Donato “Dan” Cipriani on May 4, 1949, in Ardmore, Okla. She was a member of Western Hills Church of Christ in Temple. She was church secretary while living in Midland for the Golf Course Church of Christ where she also taught kindergarten. While in Midland she also worked as a secretary for several other organizations prior to moving to Temple.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Cipriani.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; three sons, Don Cipriani of Abingdon, Va., Dr. Glen Cipriani of Harker Heights and Erin Cipriani of Spring Branch; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Love of Christ Food Pantry, 2000 Airport Road, Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.