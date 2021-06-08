Services with military honors for Kenneth H. Chandler, 99, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Monday in Taylor City Cemetery in Taylor.
Mr. Chandler died March 29.
He was born Jan. 24, 1921, in Thorndale to E.M. Chandler and Katie Sue Hinds. He graduated from A&M College in 1941. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He worked for the U.S. Department of Transportation and Bechtel Corp. in San Francisco.
Survivors include his wife, Ellan Chandler; two daughters, Wendy Todd and Robin Chandlers; two stepchildren, Martin Durfee and Twila Rhine; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.