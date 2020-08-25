Charles Frank “Charlie” Tabor died peacefully August 21, 2020 in Temple, Texas at the age of 84.
Charlie is survived by his two sons, Charles Tabor “Chuck” and Wife Mari Tabor and Robert Tabor “Bob“ and wife Monica Tabor of Austin Texas; Grandchildren, Ashley Grafe and Luke Tabor. He was preceded in death by his partner of over 20-years, Juanita Sellman.
Charlie was born on April 13, 1936 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Ewell Otis Tabor and Dorothy Fay De Armon. He graduated from Kilgore High School and joined the Marines. Charlie settled in Temple, TX in 1968 to work for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. Until his death, Charlie operated Salado Insurance in Salado, Texas. Among Charlie’s favorite things was visiting with friends, playing golf and being with his family.
An event to honor his memory is being planned.
