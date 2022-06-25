Services for Lance J. Besser, 77, of Belton will be 9 a.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Besser died Wednesday, June 22.
Affordable Burial & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
