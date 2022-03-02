Leonard Hugh Insall
Leonard Hugh Insall, 65, passed away on January 19, 2022.
Services are planned for 3:00 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas.
Leonard was born on June 24, 1956 in Belton, Texas. He graduated Belton High School in 1974, and attended Austin Community College. He proudly served his country with the U. S. Coast Guard from August, 1974 to August 1978 and received the Coast Guard Rifle Markesman Ribbon. He enjoyed U. S. and World History, Guns and Rifles, as well as cooking and baking.
Leonard is survived by his father and step mother, Joe and Myrna Insall; son, David Insall; former wife, Jane Insall; brothers, Arnold (Pee Wee) Insall and wife Carol and Kirby Insall and his wife, Tina; step sister, Kelly White and nephew Austin Insall.
Arrangements under the care of Jenkins Funeral Home, Burnet, Texas.
Paid Obituary