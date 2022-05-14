BELTON — Services for Daniel Henry Marlow, 34, of Belton will be held at a later date.
Mr. Marlow died Friday, May 6, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 7, 1987, in Greenville, N.C., to Filomeno Gaspar Servin and Janet Marlow. He moved to Belton eight years ago from North Carolina. He was a member of the Church of God in Bethel, N.C.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Janet and Luke Tindal; his stepmother, Olga Servin; a brother, Ricky Servin; and a sister, Laura Brittany Servin.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.