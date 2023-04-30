Shirley Ann
Artz – Osenga
Shirley Ann Artz – Osenga, of Temple, Texas, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2023, at the age of 87.
She was born on December 20, 1935, in Pontiac Michigan, the youngest of four children to Forrest and Mary Westfall. Shirley married Burton H. Artz (deceased) in 1955 and is survived by six children, Lee, Yvonne, Forrest (wife Melinda), Greg (wife Vicki), Melvin (wife Young) and Kevin, 13 grandchildren, Vanessa, Marques, Kendall, Clayton, BillieJo, Heather, Wendy, Aaron, Ashlee, Michael, Alex, Paulina and Rebecca, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Shirley is survived by her husband P. Stanley Osenga and his daughter Elaine.
Shirley was an amazing cook and dessert baker – her specialty was mid-west comfort food. Sunday family afternoon dinner favorites included shepherd pie, meatloaf with baked beans and potato salad, pot roast with carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, pork roast and sauerkraut, rhubarb custard pie, brownies (frosted for most kids and unfrosted for a couple), chocolate coconut cookies and lemon meringue pie.
We will celebrate her life with a memorial service on May 6, 2023, at 1:00 at Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 31st St. Temple, TX. For those that cannot attend in person a live feed will also be available at:
https://www.templefirst.com/onlineservices
Paid Obituary