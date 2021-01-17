Thelma Irene Vaden (“Sis”), 85, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, Texas.
Irene was born July 31, 1935 in Bland, Texas and lived most of her life in Belton, Texas.
She retired from Medical Plastic in Gatesville, Texas in 2000. Since then she enjoyed time with her family, completing puzzles and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben Owens and Mary Thelma Donoho Owens. Three brothers, Benny and Richard Owens and Charles Trafton. Four sisters, Faye Sims, Mildred Beasley, Barbara Brown and Wildean Maxwell. She is survived by her five children, James Wofford (Sharon) of South Carolina, Wanda Wofford Gallaway of Temple, Harvey (Binky) Wofford of Belton, Pam Wofford Booth (David) of Gatesville, and Tina Wofford Stewart (Danny) of Moody. She was blessed with 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 very special great great grandchildren.
A memorial will be held at 10 am Monday, January 18, 2021 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Society or to a charity of choice.
