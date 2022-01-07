No services are planned for Enrique Espinoza, 83, of Temple.
Mr. Espinoza died Thursday, Dec. 30, at his residence.
He was born June 30, 1938, to Solio Espinoza and Francisca Castro in Uvalde. He retired from Southwest Texas Aggregates after working 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carmen Espinoza; his second wife, Camila Espinoza; and two daughters, Diana Lopez and Maria Esther.
Survivors include seven sons, Richard Espinoza, Joe Espinoza, John Espinoza, Rick Espinoza, David Davis, Angel Davis and Henry Davis; five daughters, Norma Rodriguez, Norma Espinoza, Anabel Ruiz, Mary Frances Garcia and Paula Rodriguez; a brother, Zoilo Espinoza; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple, followed by a rosary.