BELTON — Services for Marleine Ann Starnes, 73, of Killeen were held Friday, Sept. 10, at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Betlon.
Burial will be at a later date in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Starnes died Sunday, Aug. 22, at her residence.
She was born June 6, 1948, in Pasadena to Genevieve and Steve Sabo. She attended school in Lampasas. She married Sonny Starnes on June 11, 1964, in Killeen. She owned a courier service.
Survivors include her husband of Killeen; a son, Braeden Starnes of Niceville, Fla.; two daughters, Renee Depauw and Melissa Rockwell, both of San Angelo; two sisters, Beverly Bets of Morrison, Ill., and Dolly Hatcher of Jacksonville, Fla.; and 14 grandchildren.