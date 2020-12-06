Charles Rowland “Chuck” Damron
Charles Rowland “Chuck” Damron passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born August 16, 1926 in Wharton, Tx to Lillian Jopling Damron and James Barbee Damron.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Betty Damron, son Bill Damron and wife Brenda, granddaughter, Brooke Damron and grandson, Blake Damron. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Anita Guinn, grandson Bradly Damron and great granddaughter Kelly Casteel.
Chuck graduated from Wharton High School in 1943 and joined the US Navy. In 1946 upon discharge from the Navy, he returned to Wharton and attended Wharton County Junior College. In 1947 after completing one year of college he reenlisted in the Navy.
While stationed in Washington DC he met Doris Betty Christy. He always called her “the love of my life”. They married in August of 1960 and were married sixty years. They enjoyed Navy life until his retirement in 1965.
After retiring from the Navy, he entered employment with the Federal Government as a Telecommunications Specialist, primarily serving in the Philippines, Africa, Germany and Indonesia. Many wonderful memories were created in their extensive travels.
In 1976 upon retirement from the U S Government Chuck and Betty settled in Temple, TX and he took employment with Scott and White Hospital. He retired from Scott and White in 1991 and then became a dedicated volunteer at the VA Hospital in Temple where he received the Spirit of America Award and twice received the President’s Call to Service Award.
In 1992 he began volunteering at the NRCCS USDA State Office in Temple where he received 2004 National Earth Team, volunteer of the year in 2004. In 2013 the Senate in the State of Texas recognized him for volunteer work in Temple,TX.
Chuck was a Renaissance Man of sorts. He was an avid reader, loved to write and collect poetry and enjoyed classic movies and music of all genres. He will be sorely missed by his wife and family, however his presence will remain in each of their hearts.
A private family memorial was held on Thanksgiving Day in his honor. Contributions in memory of his life can be made to the Temple Public Library or any charity of one’s choice.
Paid Obituary