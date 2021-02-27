Services for Alden Hafen, 87, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Hafen died Feb. 18 at a local hospital.
He was born March 19, 1933, in Invins, Utah, to Walter and Martha Empey Hafen. He graduated high school. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Air Force. He married Verla Hafen.
He was preceded in death by a son, Randy Keith Hafen.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, David Alan Hafen and Jon Craig Hafen; two daughters, Annette Sue Hafen and Jayne Marie Atkins; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.