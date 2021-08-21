James (Jimmy) Dale Thornton
James (Jimmy) Thornton, 63, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at a Houston hospital. Catholic Mass with a Christian burial will be held at the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia on Tuesday, August 24 at 10am. Reception and meal following at Westphalia Parish Hall. Visitation will be held Monday, August 23 from 5-7 pm. Rosary to follow at 7pm. In Westphalia.
Jimmy was born to Johnnie and Charlotte Thornton on January 20, 1958. Growing up third of six children, Jimmy was always the funny one – always making others laugh. Jimmy met the love of his life, Kathy Fikes, when he was 15 and she was 14. They married on November 11, 1978. Jimmy and Kathy’s young love grew through the years and was a beautiful example of ever-lasting love. Jimmy and Kathy had three beautiful daughters – Lori, Jamie, and Julie.
Jimmy made a lifelong career traveling the nation with Thornton Installation. Jimmy was one of the hardest workers and was never too busy to help out family and friends. He was a great athlete and loved sports. He continued this love of sports as his daughters grew up – coaching many years of softball and attending their sporting events. Known as ‘Silly Jimmy’, he was loved by so many kids, related or not.
Jimmy never met a stranger and was always the last one to leave anywhere because he had his mom’s gift of gab. Jimmy always had a smile and a joke to share for every occasion.
Jimmy will always be remembered as a hard-working man who loved his family, his friends, and Jesus. He was a devout Catholic who lived out his faith in his ability to love others, help others, and singing in the choir for many years. He was a rock to so many and is leaving a void in the heart of all who knew him.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Charlotte Thornton, and brother, Johnnie Thornton Jr. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy Fikes Thornton; his three daughters – Lori Thornton, Jamie Sodek and husband Christopher, and Julie Fierro and husband Reece; and four grandchildren, Lana Novosad, Latham Novosad, Hailey Sodek, and Hunter Sodek; Father, Johnnie Thornton, Sr.; brothers, Charles Thornton, Jerry Thornton, Craig Thornton; sister Carla and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many, many friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Thornton Memorial Fund at Classic Bank (any Classic Bank location or Venmo to thorntonmemorial@venmo.com).
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to all family and friends for all the support, contributions, thoughts, and prayers.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.
