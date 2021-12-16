Services for Annette Marie Amador, 63, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Mrs. Amador died Saturday, Dec. 11, at her residence.
He was born July 21, 1958, in Victoria to Grady Halton and Frances Davila Bollier. She married Samuel Amador Jr. She was a homemaker and a Christian.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, Alvin Amador and Jonathan Amador; three sisters, Adelita Berumen, Janet Jacobson and Joann Moon; and two brothers, Grady Bollier and Richard Bollier.