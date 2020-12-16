BELTON — Services for Dovie “Marie” Fritz, 71, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday in Cedar Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Donnie Jackson officiating
She died Nov. 26 at a local nursing home.
She was born Oct. 29, 1949, in Salado to Jewel and Walter Lang. She was a member of Cedar Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Brenda McCoy of Killeen and Amanda McCoy of Temple; two brothers, Charlie Yarbrough of Belton and George Lang of Harker Heights; three sisters, Mary Hawthorne and Ima McCoy, both of Belton, and Betty Shook of Temple; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.