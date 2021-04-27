No services are planned for Frank Felix Deptula, 86, of Temple.
Mr. Deptula died Saturday, April 24, at a Temple hospital.
He was born May 1, 1934, in Perth Amboy, N.J., to Felix and Freda Deptula. He graduated from Charles H. Milby High School. He graduated from the University of Houston. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Helga Schoenberger on Sept. 17, 1966, in New Jersey. He worked for the civil service. He was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and Phi Kappa Phi.
Survivors include his wife; and a son, Karl.
