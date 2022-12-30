Services for Pam Crow, 74, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church in Rogers with the Rev. Elwyn Johnston officiating.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery.
Mrs. Crow died Thursday, Dec. 22, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 26, 1948, in San Saba to H.R. and Maude Parker Gotcher. She lived in Rogers all of her life. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church. She graduated from Rogers High School in 1966. She married Billy Ray Crow on Oct. 2, 1966. She worked for the National Resources Conservation Services as a travel and payroll clerk. She also was a seamstress.
Survivors include her husband of Rogers; a son, Ricky Crow of Rogers; a daughter, Tonnia Crow of Temple; a brother, Richard Gotcher of Amarillo; a sister, Bess Forrester of Fort Worth; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.