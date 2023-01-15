Mr. George Dupree Jr.
Mr. George Dupree Jr, age 75 of Waco, received his call to be with the Lord on January 7, 2023 At Baylor Scott and White/Hillcrest Hospital.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:00am at Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco.
George Willie Dupree Jr was born December 21, 1947, in San Antonio Texas to George Willie Dupree and Dorothy Nell “Dot” Dupree.
George attended public school in San Antonio, Texas and graduated from G W Brackenridge High School. He attended Trinity University and Texas Southern University where he was a member of the basketball team. George received a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education from Texas Southern University. He also earned a Masters of Education Degree from Tarleton State University.
George married Clara Vernette Dupree and to this union three sons were born.
George was a faithful servant of the Lord. While residing in Temple Texas, he was a member of the 10th Street and Avenue M Church of Christ where he served as a Sunday School Teacher. He later became a member of the Hood Street Church of Christ in Waco, Texas.
George was an educator and coach for over 35 years. First for the Temple Independent School District as an educator and coach at Lamar Middle School and then for the Waco Independent School District. He held several positions during his tenure in Waco Schools including educator, basketball coach, and Assistant Principal at University High School, Assistant Principal at University Middle School, Assistant Principal at Waco 9th Grade High School, and Assistant Principal at Waco High School. He was also Head Principal at Tennyson Middle School and Director of Human Resources.
In 2018 George was inducted into the Waco Independent School District Athletics Lifetime Athletic Honor Roll in recognition of his significant contributions benefitting student athletes.
George had a passion for photography and classic cars. He was an avid reader and a bible scholar. He also enjoyed playing basketball, playing board games, watching sports and spending time with his family.
George was a loving person with a strong faith in God, compassion for others, and could always be counted on. He demonstrated this by volunteering with various charities, Thanksgiving Turkey Drives for the church, and mentorship.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Willie Dupree and his mother, Dorothy Dupree.
He leaves to cherish his memory: His three loving and devoted sons, George Dupree III of Waco, Christopher Dupree of Mansfield, and Michael Dupree of Waco. His cherished grandchildren: Brendan Dupree, Brianna Dupree, Braylon Dupree, and Marlee Dupree. His Uncle, Howard Fisher and His Aunt, Viriginia Mccrimmon. His Cousins: Gary Fisher, Michael Mccrimmon, Stevie Fisher, Alika Fisher-Thomas, Earven Flowers, Kristen Fisher, Adrienne Fisher, Devin Thomas, Michael Mccrimmon Jr, Tristan Thomas, Braylon Flowers, Merrick Fisher, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
