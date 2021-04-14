Joseph “Joe” Alfred Mihatsch, Jr.
Joseph “Joe” Alfred Mihatsch, Jr., 80, of La Grange, Texas, entered into Eternal Rest on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
Joe was born on October 27, 1940, in Troy, Texas to the late Rosie Ann (Woellert) and Joseph Alfred Mihatsch, Sr. He attended Temple Junior College, and later graduated from the Graduate School of Banking.
Joe was in the banking industry for over forty years. He began his career in banking in Temple, Texas later becoming a State bank examiner in charge of the Fort Worth District. He was President of the First National Bank in Center, Texas and he retired in 2010 as President and CEO/CFO of Colorado Valley Bank of La Grange, Texas.
Joe was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of La Grange, a longtime member of the Lions Club, and was awarded a lifetime membership to the Knights of Columbus.
During his retirement, Joe enjoyed spending time outdoors where he could be found working out on the property and shredding with his tractor. He loved to fish spending many weekends as a young man fishing with his father. Joe was a true movie “buff” and enjoyed watching movies at home and with his family. Joe was a devoted father and grandfather who cherished his family dearly.
Joe will always be remembered as a hardworking and loving husband, father, family man and friend to many. His son will cherish the close bond they shared and his unconditional love that spoiled his grandchildren, who were his heart and joy. He took great pride in being called “Papa Joe”.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Linda (Hluchanek) Mihatsch; son, Joseph “Jody” Mihatsch, III and wife, Courtney of La Grange, TX; two stepchildren: Melissa “Missy” Konetzke and husband, Howard Konetzke, III and Wade Morgan and wife, Melanie all of Austin, TX; two sisters: Jo Ann Camp and Rose Abel and husband, Adolph all of Temple TX; brother, Robert “Bobby” Mihatsch and wife, Donna of Kerrville, TX; mother-in-law, Irene Hluchanek; sisters-in-law, Diane Pearson, Barbara Cook and husband, Marcus all of La Grange, TX; brother-in-law Michael Hluchanek and wife Janise, of Cypress, Tx. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Kambri, Gage, and Rogan Mihatsch; Addison and Emily Konetzke; Ella and Reece Morgan; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank L. Mihatsch; father-in-law, John Hluchanek; and brothers-in-law: Gene Camp and James Pearson.
A private family service will be held in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Memory of Joseph “Joe” Mihatsch, Jr. to Sacred Heart School, P.O. Box 548, La Grange, TX 78945.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Koenig – Belvill Funeral Home & Cremations 208 W. Pearl, La Grange, Texas. Family and friends can view and sign the guestbook online at www.lagrangefunerals.com.
