GATESVILLE — Services for William Wilkins, 81, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday in Smith-King Cemetery near Mound.
Mr. Wilkins died Saturday, June 3, in Temple.
He was born April 28, 1942, in Coryell County to Euna C. and Genia B. Seward Wilkins. He grew up in the Flat community and Gatesville. He graduated from Flat High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Air Force in North Carolina and Europe as an aviation technician. He later moved to Houston. He married Nancy Eliason in 1970. He worked as an aircraft mechanic and Ellington Field and for Shell Refinery as a machinist for 30 years. He moved to Temple after retiring.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two daughters, Yllisia Allen and Carrie Elaine Wilkins; two brothers, Robert Wilkins and Steve Wilkins; three sisters, Lillie Bright, Betty Mayhew and Jenny Lindley; and one grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any charity.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville.