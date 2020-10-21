BELTON — Services for Oscar Cavazos, 69, of Killeen will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at dossmanfh.com.
Mr. Cavazos died Friday, Oct. 17, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Nov. 21, 1950, in Mercedes to Pablo Cavazos and Odilia Silva. He moved to Belton in 1969. He worked as a truck driver for Garey Construction and Belcrete Ready Mix in Belton.
Survivors include his wife, Clelia Quintero Cavazos of Killeen; four daughters, Norma Cavazos and Rubysela Steward, both of Temple, Noemy Jaramillo of Wichita Falls and Maricarmen Cavazos of Killeen; a son, Ryan Cavazos of Fort Worth; two stepchildren, Ember Quintero and Ana Vilchez; 11 siblings, Jesus Cavazos, Pablo Cavazos, Apolonio Cavazos, Juan Jose Ramirez, Flora E. Cavazos, Odilia Costilla, Ana B. Cavazos, Alicia Cavazos, Rosa M. Garcia, Maria A. Barrios and Sonia A. Ramirez; 26 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.