BELTON — Services for Danny Ray Brian, 68, of Temple will be private.
Mr. Brian died Tuesday, June 8, in Temple.
He was born Dec. 10, 1952, in Weatherford to Marcus Lestin and Melvina Brian. He graduated from Lake Worth High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He married Mary Louise Brian in 1991. He was a member of the Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2009.
Survivors include a daughter, Jamie Moseley; a son, Scott Daniel Brian; two brothers, JC Brian and Leon Brian; and three grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.