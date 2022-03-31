ROCKDALE — Services for Johnny Leftwich, 70, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Mr. Leftwich died Monday, March 28, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 29, 1952, in Midland to John William “J.W. Speedy” and Clara Jane Enlow Leftwich. He graduated from Monahans High School. He was a line foreman for an electrical company. He married Nancy Nickels in 1996.
He was preceded in death by a son, Larry Leftwich.
Survivors include his wife of Cameron; two daughters, Diane Combs and Tami VanWinkle, both of Cameron; a stepmother, Geneva Leftwich of Monahans; two sisters, Patty Madison of Sherman and Dewey Larpenteur of Lafayette, La.; and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.