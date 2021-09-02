Services for Martin Reyna Mendoza Jr., 68, of Rogers will be 10 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Rogers Cemetery in Rogers.
Mr. Mendoza died Saturday, Aug. 28, at a local hospital.
He was born Jan. 23, 1953, in Cameron. He retired as owner/operator of Mendoza Home Remodeling and also was a retired minister and lifelong evangelist. He was a member of New Jerusalem Church in Belton.
Survivors include his wife, Eva Mendoza of Rogers; a son, Ricky Mendoza of Rogers; two daughters, Theresa Burnell of Blue Spring, Mo., and Joanna Mays of Rogers; six sisters, Selia Mendoza of Wichita Falls, Irene Granado of Academy, Lydia Mendoza, Angie Montablo, and Eleonor Mendoza, all of Temple, and Margarita Rivera of Austin; two brothers, Manuel Mendoza of Wichita Falls and Jesse Mendoza of Temple; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.