Services for Hilary Grady Barganier, 97, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Belfalls Cemetery.
Mr. Barganier died Thursday, Aug. 27.
He was born March 21, 1923, in Falls County to Hilary Lawson and Estelle Garrett Barganier. He grew up in Lott and lived in Belfalls for 84 years before moving to Temple. He graduated from Troy High School and attended Texas A&M University. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp attaining the rank of sergeant. He served in the Marshall Islands in Okinawa. He married Ernestine Hinze. He was a member and deacon of Belfalls Baptist Church. He was active in the Belfalls Cemetery Association, served as a Trustee of the Troy ISD, was a member of the Troy Masonic Lodge, and an officer on the Cego-Durango Water Supply Board.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Grady Lynn Barganier; a daughter, Cheryl Barganier Bulls; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Belfalls Cemetery Association, 8590 FM 935, Troy, TX 76579 or to any charity.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.