SALADO — Services for Joseph Giau M. Quan, 97, of Wilcox, Ariz., will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Helen Catholic Church in Georgetown with the Rev. James Misko officiating.
Burial will be in Our Lady of the Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown.
Mr. Quan died on Monday, Feb. 14.
He was born Jan. 15, 1925, in Ha Noi, Vietnam to Thuc Giau Nguyen and Nang Quan. He attended the Joint Military Academy in Da Lat, Vietnam. He was a colonel in the Vietnam War. He married Hong Chang Le in 1955. He moved to the U.S. in 1975.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include five children; a brother; two sisters; and 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. Friday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.